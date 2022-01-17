Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 451,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Auddia during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Auddia during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUUD opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Auddia has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

