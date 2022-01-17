AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $112,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO opened at $2,033.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,959.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,754.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,038.74.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

