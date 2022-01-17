AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2,329.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,038.74.

AZO stock opened at $2,033.48 on Thursday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,959.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,754.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

