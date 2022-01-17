AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $2,329.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,038.74.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,033.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,959.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,754.62. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

