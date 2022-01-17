Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get Avinger alerts:

Separately, Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Avinger stock remained flat at $$0.31 on Monday. 4,804,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $29.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.59. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avinger by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 820,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avinger by 797.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avinger (AVGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.