BaaSid Price Hits $0.0020 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $10.19 million and $412,179.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.