BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. BAE Systems has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $33.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

