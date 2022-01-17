Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp has been benefiting from the rising demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats on account of increasing awareness about the environment. Higher at-home consumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic also provided a significant boost. Thus, Ball Corp has been investing in expanding production capacity to meet this demand. On the flipside, the associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. Higher labor and raw material costs and supply constraints will also likely impact the company's results in the near term. The company's high debt levels remains a concern. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will driveresults. Robust backlog levels and business wins bodes well for the Aerospace segment's performance.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.82.

BLL stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.61. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ball by 1,030.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,533 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,181,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

