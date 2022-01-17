Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Position Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,282 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 140,799 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,845.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.56. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.