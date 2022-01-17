Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.74.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,834 shares of company stock worth $29,713,256. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

