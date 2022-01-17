Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,906 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 235,419 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 369,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,701 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $118.03. The company had a trading volume of 542,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,750. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $118.65.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

