Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,906 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.03. The stock had a trading volume of 542,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $118.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

