Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $64,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after buying an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after buying an additional 2,265,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $75,641,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BMO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $118.03 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

