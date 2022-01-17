Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.15

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$149.15 and last traded at C$149.15, with a volume of 90886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$147.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$157.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$138.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$131.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

