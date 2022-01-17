Barclays Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €9.80 Price Target

Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.48) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.85 ($13.47).

Shares of EPA:ORA opened at €9.97 ($11.33) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €9.52 and its 200 day moving average is €9.51. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($17.95).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

