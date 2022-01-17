Barclays Boosts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,350

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($27.15) to GBX 2,350 ($31.90) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($25.25) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.15) to GBX 2,100 ($28.51) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.86) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,267.14 ($30.77).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,399.50 ($32.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,505 ($34.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,111.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,113.06. The company has a market capitalization of £121.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.38.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.