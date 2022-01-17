Barclays Cuts EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target to 32.00

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its target price reduced by Barclays from 34.00 to 32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ENQUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

EnQuest stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

