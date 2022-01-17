Barclays Cuts Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,320

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 2,510 ($34.07) to GBX 2,320 ($31.49) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.01) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.50) to GBX 2,290 ($31.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,502 ($33.96).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,965 ($26.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,880.50 ($25.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($45.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,616.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,045 ($27.76) per share, with a total value of £102,250 ($138,794.62). Also, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($36.50) per share, for a total transaction of £322.68 ($438.01). Insiders have bought a total of 8,530 shares of company stock worth $17,446,078 in the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.