Barclays PLC Acquires 58,711 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,711 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $24,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARVN stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,178,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

