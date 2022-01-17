Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,121 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $20,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIM opened at $25.01 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

