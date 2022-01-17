Barclays PLC Has $21.89 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,447 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $21,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in UDR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in UDR by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 184,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,078,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.61.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

