Barclays PLC Has $23.62 Million Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,848 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $23,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $40.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

