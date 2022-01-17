Barclays PLC Purchases 264,296 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,296 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $22,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $1,326,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $8,665,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $60.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

