Barclays PLC Sells 10,506 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $20,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

