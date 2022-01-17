Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($40.72) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($38.69) to GBX 2,725 ($36.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,185 ($43.23) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,975 ($40.38).

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,645 ($35.90) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,521.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,565.61. The company has a market cap of £9.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,125 ($28.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,547 ($34.57), for a total value of £11,461.50 ($15,557.89). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $63,354,425.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

