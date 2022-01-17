Barclays Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $461.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $515.00 to $461.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a hold rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.96.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $328.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

