Barclays Trims Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Target Price to $59.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUV. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.72.

LUV stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -916.40, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

