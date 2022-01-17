Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 3.8% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,419,000 after buying an additional 294,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after purchasing an additional 463,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $772,503,000 after purchasing an additional 520,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $18.68. 12,857,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,918,730. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

