Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,892,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.78% of Baxter International worth $313,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 423.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 91,377 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $85.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

