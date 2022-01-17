Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.61

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.61 and last traded at C$4.61, with a volume of 1451748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.52.

BTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

