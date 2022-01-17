Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in December

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,600 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 544,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Shares of Becle stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

About Becle

Becle SAB de CV is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

