BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $238.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.54. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $220.04 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

