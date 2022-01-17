Berenberg Bank Boosts Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 70

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TLW. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a report on Friday, December 10th. boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($1.02) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 62.13 ($0.84).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 54.82 ($0.74) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.86. The stock has a market cap of £784.85 million and a PE ratio of 5.43. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Sheila Khama acquired 7,070 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,606.49).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.