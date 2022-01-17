Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

HBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 103.25 ($1.40).

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 383.20 ($5.20) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of -7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 454 ($6.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 376.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 355.44.

In related news, insider Alan M. Ferguson acquired 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.04 ($33,933.81). Also, insider Anne Stevens acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($162,888.56).

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

