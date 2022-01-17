Berenberg Bank Trims Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Target Price to GBX 2,000

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($33.94) to GBX 2,000 ($27.15) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($35.77) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,918 ($39.61).

FDEV opened at GBX 1,322 ($17.94) on Friday. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,286 ($17.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,470 ($47.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of £520.76 million and a P/E ratio of 24.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,899.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,296.32.

In other news, insider Charles Cotton purchased 3,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($36.20) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($135,757.43).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

