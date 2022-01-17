Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,100. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.69.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

