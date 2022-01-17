Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 327.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

NYSE:AON traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.27. Aon plc has a one year low of $202.32 and a one year high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

