Bessemer Securities LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,870,000 after buying an additional 123,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

NYSE COO traded down $5.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $410.52. The stock had a trading volume of 760,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,310. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.84 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.