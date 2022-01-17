Bessemer Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after buying an additional 1,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,552,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.56 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.