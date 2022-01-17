Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $51.68. 18,789,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,596,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

