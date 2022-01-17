Bessemer Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 28.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 316.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.84 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

