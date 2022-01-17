Bifrost (BFC) (BFC) 1-Day Volume Hits $16.97 Million

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Bifrost (BFC) has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market cap of $224.64 million and approximately $16.97 million worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00062146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.05 or 0.07664655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,533.97 or 0.99817209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00069244 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 3,968,584,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,425,979 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

