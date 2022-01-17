Bitblocks (BBK) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 109.3% higher against the dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $224,775.73 and $2.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,581.37 or 0.99900328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00095970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00040982 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.85 or 0.00696439 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

