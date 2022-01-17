Bitcoin SV Achieves Market Cap of $2.09 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $93.02 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $110.20 or 0.00260803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,254.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.98 or 0.00904004 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00026246 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004057 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,954,427 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

