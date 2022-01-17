BitSend (BSD) Market Capitalization Tops $67,851.40

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. BitSend has a market cap of $67,851.40 and $19.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00322827 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021315 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009021 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002883 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016601 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,043,893 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.