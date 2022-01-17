BlackRock Inc. Acquires 228,942 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 228,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $784,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,997,000 after acquiring an additional 400,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,026,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 642.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 217,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

