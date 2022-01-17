BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,787,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $883,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,375,000 after buying an additional 65,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $112.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.27. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.