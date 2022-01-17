BlackRock Inc. Has $772.50 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 520,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $772,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after buying an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,847 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,980,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,904.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,101,635 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

