BlackRock Inc. Has $794.76 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,305,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $794,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $213.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.68 and a 200-day moving average of $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $1,154,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,726 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

