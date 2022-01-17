BlackRock Inc. Has $829.81 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $829,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $108.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

